How much economic impact does the University System of Georgia have?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University System of Georgia (USG) has contributed billions of dollars to the Peach State’s economy in the most recent fiscal year, according to a study from the system.

In fiscal year 2022, which was between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the University System of Georgia contributed a total of $20.1 billion to Georgia’s economy. The University System of Georgia said this was a 4.14% increase from fiscal year 2021′s $19.3 billion contribution.

How much money did universities and colleges in metro Atlanta, north Georgia contribute to Georgia’s economy?

The study also found USG institutions generated 159,034 full- and part-time jobs across the state. Of those jobs, 32% were on-campus jobs and 68% were off-campus, the study found.

“The study found that for each job created by a USG institution on its campus, two additional jobs are created in the local community,” USG officials said in a statement. “Data also show USG and its institutions create the same employment impact in the state as Georgia’s top five employers combined.”

In another study, the system also looked at how much USG graduates add to their earnings over their lifetime on average. The study looked at the different degree levels for graduates.

“Based on work-life earnings estimates for Georgia, the analysis showed that the 71,731 USG graduates from the Class of 2022 can expect combined total lifetime earnings of $183 billion, which is $60 billion more than they could expect to earn had they not gone on to college or graduate school,” USG officials said.

Read the full study below:

