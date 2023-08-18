Back to School
How to prevent mold growth during humid summer months

There are plenty of ways to beat the heat and humidity, but what you're doing may be increasing your chance for mold growth in your home.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are plenty of ways to beat the heat and humidity, but what you’re doing may be increasing your chance for mold growth in your home.

That’s why experts are sharing tips to make sure you reduce your risk of exposure.

“We had been searching and saving for years I feel like, and we finally found the dream house and moved in about three months ago,” said Matthew Parrott.

But rarely is a dream home ever perfect before moving in. Fortunately, they had their home looked at first.

“We had a home inspection done and while we were in the crawlspace looking we found some surface mold and water intrusion,” said Parrott.

Right now companies like AdvantaClean have been busy remedying mold and water issues at many homes across metro Atlanta.

“We get a lot of mold calls this time of year because the relative humidity is so high this time of year,” said Mathew Morneault, owner of AdvantaClean of Marietta.

AdvantaClean says one step you can take is to cover your crawlspace.

“The crawlspaces end up getting the humidity in there and get stuck in there, moisture grows on the joists and the mold starts to grow since you never go in your crawlspaces very often,” said Morneault.

Something you can do on your own is to try to keep water away from your home as much as possible.

“Make sure your gutters are clean, make sure your gutters export the water out to 16 to 20 inches away from the home,” said Morneault.

While it’s easy to want to blast the AC this time of year, experts say it’s better to have it on auto to prevent mold growth.

“If it’s on all the time it’s running consistently, cold air, cold air coming in from the return, causing the condensation of the coils,” said Morneault.

Mold exposure is not just a health risk; the damage it leaves behind can also be costly.

Matthew Parrott says he’s glad he made sure to be on top of the mold and water issues before moving into his home.

“Getting it taken care of is important because it’s a prime habitat for it,” Parrott said.

