Judge strikes down Georgia law banning food, drinks in voting lines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge has struck down parts of a controversial Georgia law.

SB 202 bans giving out food and drinks to people waiting in line to vote.

Supporters said it protects voters from the influence of partisan volunteers.

Opponents argued it violates first amendment rights.

Volunteers may now provide relief to voters in the 2024 elections who are waiting in long lines that stretch more than 150 feet from the polling location entrance.

Read the full order below:

