Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
West Forsyth will take on Cherokee Bluff in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Thursday.
High School Football: Corky Kell Classic continues on day 2 with back-to-back games
Collins Hill High School
Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing

Latest News

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is in “active pursuit” of 32-year-old Matthew Thompson near...
Deputies in ‘active pursuit’ of man who fled car accident in Fayette County
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon