Opponents of training center say they’ve collected 100,000 signatures for ballot referendum

That's well over the 58,000 signatures required by city law.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, opponents of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center say they’ve collected more than 100,000 signatures to have Atlanta voters decide the fate of the controversial project.

“We anticipate submitting over 100,000 signatures, so we knocked it out of the park, as far as numbers go,” said Scarlett Mayoralgo, an organizer with the Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition.

Volunteers on Friday were verifying signatures and organizing paperwork at their headquarters in southwest Atlanta ahead of their final weekend of canvassing for signatures.

“We are excited. Our final push is going to be the most jubilant because we’re bringing it home,” said Mayoralgo.

According to Section 66-37 of the Atlanta City Code, petitioners need to collect signatures from 15% of voters from the last general election.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 15% of the 2021 Atlanta electorate is just over 58,000 signatures.

Mayoralgo said they’ll turn in the roughly 100,000 physical sheets of paper to the Atlanta City Municipal Clerk on Monday at 10 a.m.

“We had to physically collect all of these signatures so it’s only right that the people, which is a broad base of over 800 volunteers in the city, the people hand in these signatures because we collected them,” she added.

Last week, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution to hire an outside firm to verify the signatures.

That resolution was approved in two committees. It still has to be approved by the complete City Council.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

