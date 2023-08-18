Back to School
Police arrest Atlanta T-Mobile shoplifter, identify 2 others in organized theft ring

Gwinnett County police have identified three people involved in an organized theft of multiple...
Gwinnett County police have identified three people involved in an organized theft of multiple cell phone stores nationwide.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a T-Mobile robbery in Peachtree Corners and identified two others involved in an organized effort to steal from cell phone stores nationwide.

Gwinnett County police identified the first robber as Damani Wright, 24, who was booked on July 22 and charged with theft by shoplifting. But while looking into Wright’s theft, detectives in Atlanta and “several states” discovered that Jason Hall, 38, and Brent Brooks, 39, were also connected. The three may be responsible for about half a million dollars in theft from T-Mobile stores across the country, police said.

Hall and Wright are being held in Gwinnett County Jail. Hall faces one count of theft by shoplifting. Brooks may have left the state, police said.

Wright originally robbed a T-Mobile on Peachtree Parkway on July 3, according to police. He reportedly cut the cords of display cell phones, stuffed them in a backpack and left in a black Lincoln SUV.

