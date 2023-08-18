Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
West Forsyth will take on Cherokee Bluff in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Thursday.
High School Football: Corky Kell Classic continues on day 2 with back-to-back games
Collins Hill High School
Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document

Latest News

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96
An annual effort to protect pollinators in Georgia
An annual effort to protect pollinators in Georgia
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
It is a census but for pollinators.
An annual effort to protect pollinators in Georgia