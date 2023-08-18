Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in Scituate, Rhode Island. Storms rolled through the area Friday.(Source: WJAR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off an interstate highway Friday morning as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, a fire official said.

Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said firefighters responded to Interstate 295 after reports of a car lifted off the road by a tornado. The driver was shaken up but unharmed, he said.

“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Iannuccilli said. She was not injured, he said: “She was shaken up more than anything.”

The tornado moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, but there were no reported injuries, Iannuccilli said.

Across New England, storms toppled trees, flooded roads and made for hazardous driving. Parts of Vermont faced the possibility of flash flooding while residents and businesses were still rebuilding from extensive flooding this summer.

The National Weather Service said the central, northeastern and southern parts of Vermont were under a hazardous weather outlook Friday and into the night, with the forecast calling for thunderstorms capable of producing flooding. Damaging winds were also possible.

Rain was expected in Vermont into Saturday, with some areas getting as much as an inch. Storms earlier in the summer dropped as much as two months’ worth of rain in parts of the state in the span of a couple of days.

Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine were under flood advisories, while Essex County, Massachusetts, was under a flood warning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
West Forsyth will take on Cherokee Bluff in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Thursday.
High School Football: Corky Kell Classic continues on day 2 with back-to-back games
Collins Hill High School
Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing

Latest News

In fiscal year 2022, which was between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the University System of...
How much economic impact does the University System of Georgia have?
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Kemp: Trump trial won’t happen before 2024 election
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
‘Complete betrayal of trust:’ Neonatal nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies in a British hospital
Kemp on the indictment of Former President Donald Trump and others