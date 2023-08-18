Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Search efforts for a missing DeKalb County toddler have stretched into the second day. The case was first sent out by DeKalb Police as a kidnapping, however, they later said it was not.

Here’s what we know about missing J’Asiah Mitchell:

The 2-year-old was last seen just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Aspen Woods Apartments in Decatur.

The DeKalb County Police Department initially said Mitchell was kidnapped in DeKalb County. But later, police said their investigation so far found there was no kidnapping or armed robbery near the Aspen Woods Apartments, as originally reported by North.

DeKalb County investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted, but it advised that Mitchell’s disappearance did not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert. The East Point Police Department is leading the search efforts.

His father, identified as 23-year-old Artavious North, was arrested for false statements and false report of a crime.

On Friday, investigators told Atlanta News First they have moved the search for the toddler to a body of water by his father’s apartment complex in East Point.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

HEARTBREAKING: Investigators have moved the search for 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell to this Lake in front of his fathers East Point Apartment.



We’re told investigators will be draining the lake - after divers came up unsuccessful. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/tZaacrYhKR — Brittany Ford (@Bfordtv) August 18, 2023

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.