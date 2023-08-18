Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and bottom row from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy. (AP Photo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Several Republican White House hopefuls are appearing at a conservative conference with hopes of making up ground against former President Donald Trump.

But his shadow may be especially difficult to escape in the city where he was just indicted — again.

Trump won’t speak at The Gathering, an Atlanta event by syndicated radio host Erick Erickson taking place Friday and Saturday about 10 miles from the jail where the former president has to surrender before next Friday on a racketeering indictment related to the 2020 election.

FULL COVERAGE OF DONALD TRUMP/GEORGIA INVESTIGATION
Trump Investigation

Six of his 2024 rivals, meanwhile, are scheduled for onstage interviews with Erickson, an influential conservative who has been critical of the former president. The timing offers one more example of the struggle facing Trump’s rivals: He dominates primary polls and media attention, and four indictments have only seemed to harden his popularity among core Republican voters.

Each candidate will join Erickson for a Q&A, with the host promising a focus on their goals and issues, including artificial intelligence, Christian nationalism in America, and dealing with China as a global U.S. rival.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley are set to appear Friday in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead, a Republican-leaning enclave in an otherwise Democratic-dominated city. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will speak Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
West Forsyth will take on Cherokee Bluff in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Thursday.
High School Football: Corky Kell Classic continues on day 2 with back-to-back games
Collins Hill High School
Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing

Latest News

A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
Fulton County Courthouse
Fulton County grand jurors’ names, images and addresses published online
Doxxing has become more frequent in the age of the internet and poses significant risks to...
Fulton County grand jurors’ names, images and addresses published online
A sheriff's deputy stands near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta....
FBI investigates threats to Fulton County officials -- days after Trump indictment