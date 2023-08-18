Two dead following “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
Aug. 18, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A male and female have been found dead on the campus of Columbus State University.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide” where the male shot and killed the victim before shooting himself.
The female was found in a vehicle and the male was laying up against the tire according to Bryan.
Members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are on the scene along with Columbus Police Department investigators and CSU police officers.
Columbus State University released a statement on the shooting:
