Two dead following “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A male and female have been found dead on the campus of Columbus State University.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide” where the male shot and killed the victim before shooting himself.

The female was found in a vehicle and the male was laying up against the tire according to Bryan.

Members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are on the scene along with Columbus Police Department investigators and CSU police officers.

Columbus State University released a statement on the shooting:

CSU Police Department has responded to a gun-related incident on Main Campus near the area of Lenoir Annex. There is no immediate threat, however, UPD asks that you avoid the area. We will share more details as they are available, however, at this time, we stress that the threat has been contained.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to work to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.