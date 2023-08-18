Back to School
Utilities begin loading radioactive fuel into a second new reactor at Georgia nuclear plant

Unit 3 and Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, taken in June 2023.
Unit 3 and Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, taken in June 2023.(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia.

Georgia Power Co. and co-owners said Thursday that they are transferring fuel into Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta.

The two-reactor project is seven years late and $17 billion over budget.

Unit 3 entered commercial operation on July 31. Georgia Power says Unit 4 will be complete by March.

The owners are currently projected to pay $31 billion for Vogtle.

Loading fuel triggers a proceeding by the Georgia Public Service Commission to decide how much Georgia Power customers should pay for the project and how much of the costs the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. should absorb as wasteful.

