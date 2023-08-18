Utilities begin loading radioactive fuel into a second new reactor at Georgia nuclear plant
ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia.
Georgia Power Co. and co-owners said Thursday that they are transferring fuel into Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta.
The two-reactor project is seven years late and $17 billion over budget.
Unit 3 entered commercial operation on July 31. Georgia Power says Unit 4 will be complete by March.
The owners are currently projected to pay $31 billion for Vogtle.
Loading fuel triggers a proceeding by the Georgia Public Service Commission to decide how much Georgia Power customers should pay for the project and how much of the costs the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. should absorb as wasteful.
