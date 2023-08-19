17-year-old shot in Cobb County, found at high school performing arts center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police found a shot 17-year-old at a high school performing arts center on Friday night, according to the Acworth Police Department.

Bruce Manns was originally injured near 11 p.m. at an office building at 3440 Blue Springs Road. But police said they found him less than a mile away at the North Cobb Performing Arts Center, which is a part of North Cobb High School.

The shooting was related to a dispute between Manns and the suspect, who has not been found, police said. It is unknown if either are students of the high school.

Manns was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Acworth Police Department at (770) 974-1232.

The incident is one of three last night involving guns and high schools. At Discovery High School in Gwinnett County, students were seen fleeing from a football game after believing someone had a gun. Police were on the scene, but they have not confirmed if there was a weapon.

And during another high school football game at Tara Stadium in Clayton County, a Dutchtown High School senior was shot in the parking lot after an attempted robbery, police said. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

