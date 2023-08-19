Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

17-year-old shot in Cobb County, found at high school performing arts center

Police lights
Police lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police found a shot 17-year-old at a high school performing arts center on Friday night, according to the Acworth Police Department.

Bruce Manns was originally injured near 11 p.m. at an office building at 3440 Blue Springs Road. But police said they found him less than a mile away at the North Cobb Performing Arts Center, which is a part of North Cobb High School.

The shooting was related to a dispute between Manns and the suspect, who has not been found, police said. It is unknown if either are students of the high school.

Manns was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Acworth Police Department at (770) 974-1232.

The incident is one of three last night involving guns and high schools. At Discovery High School in Gwinnett County, students were seen fleeing from a football game after believing someone had a gun. Police were on the scene, but they have not confirmed if there was a weapon.

RELATED: WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after incident at Discovery High School

And during another high school football game at Tara Stadium in Clayton County, a Dutchtown High School senior was shot in the parking lot after an attempted robbery, police said. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: High school senior shot at Clayton County football game, school district says

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
An incident reported at Discovery High School during a floorball game.
WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after incident at Discovery High School
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
Rome will take on Cass Friday in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
High School Football: Trio of games highlight day 3 of Corky Kell Classic
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator wants session to review Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment

Latest News

A police car.
Police: Man dies in car crash after speeding on southwest Atlanta residential street
Officials are draining a lake in their search for the missing boy.
‘Hug your family while you can:’ search for missing boy continues 48 hours later
Alexander Hawkins, 66, was found unresponsive in a medical unit cell, sheriffs said.
Another Fulton County inmate dies; third in 1 month
62-year-old Johnny Hollman died after in a struggle with an APD officer during an arrest,...
Family demands justice after man killed in Atlanta police custody