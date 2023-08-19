Amazon celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop by hosting urban gardening in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As this year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Amazon in partnership with local nonprofits hosted a community service day in southwest Atlanta on Saturday.

Dozens of volunteers across metro Atlanta gathered at Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture to help improve and revitalize the soil. In a statement, Amazon said this event was just one way the company serves as a “good neighbor” in communities that their employees call home.

Along with Amazon, Truly Living Well, Trap Garden, and United Way of Greater Atlanta also helped to manage the event.

The Board Chair of Truly Living Well James Harris said that the goal was to bring a 7-acre-urban farm to southwest Atlanta and allow the community to come under the farm.

“40 percent of all food grown is wasted and it goes in the trash,” said James. “Teaching them (kids) how the food actually gets to your table, to the grocery stores, to your refrigerator is vitally important. Especially in Black and Brown communities.”

Volunteers, children, and parents enjoyed some of Hip Hop’s most legendary tunes by a live DJ while revitalizing the space.

