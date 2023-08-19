Back to School
High school senior shot at Clayton County football game, school district says

The shooting near 10:30 p.m. was related to an attempted robbery, the school system said in a statement.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dutchtown High School senior was shot in a parking lot Friday night at a Clayton County football game, according to Clayton County Public Schools.

The shooting near 10:30 p.m. was related to an attempted robbery, the school system said in a statement. The 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Jonesboro High School and Mt. Zion High School were facing off on Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.

It doesn’t appear that any currently enrolled Clayton County students were involved in the incident, according to the school system.

“Clayton County Public Schools has as its number one priority the safety and security of its staff and students,” it said in the statement. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.”

The district said that games with “fairly large crowds” will have adjusted start times.

Clayton County high school football games will continue using weapon-detection devices and only allow clear bags, the district said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after incident at Discovery HS

Also on Friday night, Gwinnett County deputies were looking into an incident reportedly involving a gun at Discovery High School stadium in Lawrenceville. In a video, students could be seen running from the stadium.

“It was a very scary and dangerous situation, and out of concern for the safety of everyone, we have cleared the stadium and are asking that you pick up your students immediately,” Principal Marci Sledge said in an email sent to parents.

