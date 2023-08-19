Back to School
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters were called to a family’s home in Arizona to help remove nearly a dozen snakes.

The Golden Ranch Fire Department reports crews responded to a home on Saturday in the Oro Valley, north of Tucson, regarding multiple snakes being found at the property.

Fire crews said they removed the family of snakes that included an adult rattlesnake and nine baby rattlesnakes.

The snakes were found next to the family’s house in a brick area.

