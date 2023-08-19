First Alert Forecast: The heat is turning up!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off the weekend with more of our pleasant weather. The morning is comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s ahead of a day full of lots of sunshine.

The humidity today will stay on the lower side, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s. Enjoy today, because the heat and humidity turns up tomorrow and the forecast stays hot and humid through next week.

Sunday we continue to stay sunny with highs climbing a touch hotter into the mid 90s.

Mid 90s continue for Monday, but quickly become a thing of the past for the remainder of the week ahead.

We have a First Alert starting Tuesday, and this will continue into Friday for the extreme heat. Temperatures will climb near or above 100 from Tuesday all the way through Friday.

Right now, the forecast is on track to break several records this week both for our afternoon highs and our morning lows.

A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will be the culprit for the high heat, but it will also prevent us from introducing any rain to the forecast today all the way through next week.

Sunshine with low to mid 90s for the weekend. (Atlanta News First)

This 7 day forecast is all about the heat. Low to mid 90s through Monday before temperatures climb near or above 100 Tuesday through Friday. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.