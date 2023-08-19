Police: Man dies in car crash after speeding on southwest Atlanta residential street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in a car crash early Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle in southwest Atlanta, APD said.

The 25-year-old was reportedly driving at a high speed when he crashed his BMW 325i near 4 a.m., police said. He hit a tree and a parked vehicle off Oglethorpe Avenue SW, a residential street.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department extracted the man from the vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The Accident Investigations Unit continues to look into the incident.

