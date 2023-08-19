Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Man dies in car crash after speeding on southwest Atlanta residential street

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in a car crash early Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle in southwest Atlanta, APD said.

The 25-year-old was reportedly driving at a high speed when he crashed his BMW 325i near 4 a.m., police said. He hit a tree and a parked vehicle off Oglethorpe Avenue SW, a residential street.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department extracted the man from the vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The Accident Investigations Unit continues to look into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
An incident reported at Discovery High School during a floorball game.
WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after incident at Discovery High School
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
Rome will take on Cass Friday in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
High School Football: Trio of games highlight day 3 of Corky Kell Classic
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator wants session to review Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment

Latest News

Officials are draining a lake in their search for the missing boy.
‘Hug your family while you can:’ search for missing boy continues 48 hours later
Alexander Hawkins, 66, was found unresponsive in a medical unit cell, sheriffs said.
Another Fulton County inmate dies; third in 1 month
62-year-old Johnny Hollman died after in a struggle with an APD officer during an arrest,...
Family demands justice after man killed in Atlanta police custody
Officials continue to drain a lake in the search for a missing 2-year-old in East Point.
Officials continue to drain lake in search for missing 2-year-old