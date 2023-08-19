Back to School
East Point police search for missing man with autism

Alert Bulletin
Alert Bulletin(East Point Police Department)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 52-year-old man with nonverbal autism in East Point.

According to the East Point Police Department, Quintonia Etheridge was last seen at 3029 Dobbs Way on Friday afternoon.

At the time, Etheridge was wearing a blue polo shirt, cranberry-colored shirts, and black slippers. Police said Etheridge is described as 5′9 and weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Etheridge’s whereabouts, call the East Point Police Department at 404-559-6226 or dial 911.

