3 north Georgia parks up for possible $75,000 revitalization grant

By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three parks in north Georgia, including two in metro Atlanta, have been selected as nine projects nationwide that could get a sizeable grant.

Since 2016, Niagara Bottling has partnered with the National Recreation and Park Association to revitalize outdoor community spaces. After an online vote, the top three parks will each receive $75,000 to improve services as part of the 2023 Niagara Perk Your Park Campaign.

Fowler Field Park in Douglasville, Phoenix Trail Park in College Park and Rebel Valley Park in Atlanta are in the running. Fowler Field Park said it would add a rain garden and trail improvements, while Phoenix Trail Park would develop new trails and add a dog park. Rebel Valley Park would refurbish courts and add new exercise equipment.

Click here to nominate a park for the grant. Participants can select a park once a day. The campaign ends on Sept. 18.

