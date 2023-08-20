Back to School
3-year-old found unresponsive in Fayetteville swimming pool, safety department says

Pool (FILE)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A toddler was found unresponsive in a Fayetteville neighborhood swimming pool Saturday afternoon, according to the city’s public safety department.

At around 4:30 p.m., police and medics were called to the community pool in Beaverbrook Estates off Lester Road. The 3-year-old girl received CPR and was airlifted to a children’s hospital, according to the department.

Her condition is unknown, the department said. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

