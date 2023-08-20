Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Antisemitic posters distributed in Marietta, police say

Marietta residents reported finding antisemitic posters over the weekend.
Marietta residents reported finding antisemitic posters over the weekend.(Marietta resident)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the latest of several antisemitic incidents in Atlanta, a wave of hateful posters hit Marietta this weekend, according to police.

A resident told Atlanta News First that he found the poster, which attacks the Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL), on his driveway. A link on the poster leads to a website showing several other antisemitic flyers.

“These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent,” the poster says at the bottom.

The Marietta Police Department said it received reports about the flyers on Saturday night. Police are asking the community to not approach anyone handing out antisemitic posters, but to take photos and videos of the incident “from a safe distance.”

Antisemitic flyers have been passed out in several metro Atlanta neighborhoods this year, including Alpharetta, Roswell and Lake Claire. Last Thursday, an Atlanta Jewish center in Midtown shut down and was searched by police following a bomb threat.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bomb threat at Jewish center is latest anti-Semitic incident in metro Atlanta

“It’s a very unfortunate reality of running a Jewish institution right now, that there are idiots out there that do this sort of thing,” Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta CEO Eric Robbins said. “In the Jewish community, we are always on high alert.”

The ADL reports that antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the U.S. last year, increasing by 120% in the Southeast alone.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton will take on Grayson on Saturday in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
High school football: Final slate of Corky Kell Classic games at the Benz
An incident reported at Discovery High School during a floorball game.
WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after fight breaks out at Discovery High School
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Rome will take on Cass Friday in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
High School Football: Trio of games highlight day 3 of Corky Kell Classic

Latest News

KYTC says the trailer of a semi is blocking one lane of U.S. 641 just North of Eddyville in...
Woman dies after walking in traffic lanes on I-75, police say
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health
Park stock image
3 north Georgia parks up for possible $75,000 revitalization grant
Pool (FILE)
3-year-old found unresponsive in Fayetteville swimming pool, safety department says