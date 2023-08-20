Antisemitic posters distributed in Marietta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the latest of several antisemitic incidents in Atlanta, a wave of hateful posters hit Marietta this weekend, according to police.

A resident told Atlanta News First that he found the poster, which attacks the Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL), on his driveway. A link on the poster leads to a website showing several other antisemitic flyers.

“These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent,” the poster says at the bottom.

The Marietta Police Department said it received reports about the flyers on Saturday night. Police are asking the community to not approach anyone handing out antisemitic posters, but to take photos and videos of the incident “from a safe distance.”

Antisemitic flyers have been passed out in several metro Atlanta neighborhoods this year, including Alpharetta, Roswell and Lake Claire. Last Thursday, an Atlanta Jewish center in Midtown shut down and was searched by police following a bomb threat.

“It’s a very unfortunate reality of running a Jewish institution right now, that there are idiots out there that do this sort of thing,” Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta CEO Eric Robbins said. “In the Jewish community, we are always on high alert.”

The ADL reports that antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the U.S. last year, increasing by 120% in the Southeast alone.

