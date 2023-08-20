Bystander shot during argument at gas station in Lakewood Heights, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bystander was shot early Sunday morning after two men got into a fight at a gas station in Lakewood Heights, according to APD.

Near 4 a.m., the victim told police they overheard two men arguing at an Amoco off Lakewood Avenue SE. Then one of the men reportedly started shooting, hitting the bystander. The intended target wasn’t hit, police said.

It is unknown if the shooter is in custody.

