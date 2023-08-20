From discipline issues to TikTok challenges, several high school football games canceled

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting of an 18-year-old student outside Tara Stadium Friday night didn’t stop people from showing up Saturday.

The only reminder of a crime was an increased police presence.

The incident at Tara Stadium was one of two gun-related incidents that took place near school facilities in Metro Atlanta. The other was in Acworth, where a teen was shot near North Cobb High School.

Across Georgia, reasons for cancelations ranged from discipline to the bizarre.

A high school game near Augusta was canceled after players started an in-school fight. That same game ended early last year after students said they heard gunfire.

In Savannah, a game was called off in the third quarter Friday after students tried to start what police call “a chaotic event” as part of a TikTok challenge.

And in what certainly qualifies as chaotic, fans rushed from Discovery High School Stadium in Lawrenceville for reasons that aren’t yet clear.

“I just saw people running, so I started running,” said one girl.

And while schools can set strict measures in place at school, security in parking lots or surrounding property is not as simple, making solutions harder to come by and leaving everyone hoping this is just a blip in the 2023 football season.

