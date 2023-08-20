Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

From discipline issues to TikTok challenges, several high school football games canceled

From discipline issues to TikTok challenges, several high school football games canceled
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting of an 18-year-old student outside Tara Stadium Friday night didn’t stop people from showing up Saturday.

The only reminder of a crime was an increased police presence.

The incident at Tara Stadium was one of two gun-related incidents that took place near school facilities in Metro Atlanta. The other was in Acworth, where a teen was shot near North Cobb High School.

Across Georgia, reasons for cancelations ranged from discipline to the bizarre.

A high school game near Augusta was canceled after players started an in-school fight. That same game ended early last year after students said they heard gunfire.

In Savannah, a game was called off in the third quarter Friday after students tried to start what police call “a chaotic event” as part of a TikTok challenge.

And in what certainly qualifies as chaotic, fans rushed from Discovery High School Stadium in Lawrenceville for reasons that aren’t yet clear.

“I just saw people running, so I started running,” said one girl.

And while schools can set strict measures in place at school, security in parking lots or surrounding property is not as simple, making solutions harder to come by and leaving everyone hoping this is just a blip in the 2023 football season.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
An incident reported at Discovery High School during a floorball game.
WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after fight breaks out at Discovery High School
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
Rome will take on Cass Friday in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
High School Football: Trio of games highlight day 3 of Corky Kell Classic
Walton will take on Grayson on Saturday in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
High school football: Final slate of Corky Kell Classic games at the Benz

Latest News

The family is still hopeful in search for the missing toddler
The family is still hopeful in search for the missing toddler
From discipline issues to TikTok challenges, several high school football games canceled
From discipline issues to TikTok challenges, several high school football games canceled
Search for a missing 2-year-old boy reaches day 3
Search for a missing 2-year-old boy reaches day 3
High school senior shot at Clayton County football game, school district says
High school senior shot at Clayton County football game, school district says