First Alert Forecast: Warming trend kicks off today leading to an extremely hot week

Low 90s today, but expect triple digit heat by mid week
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will bring more sunshine, but unfortunately, it will also bring the return of higher humidity.

Through the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 80 to low 90s, but feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

No rain is expected today, and really for the majority of the 7 day forecast.

Tomorrow, the day will start in the low to mid 70s with afternoon highs quickly climbing into the mid 90s under sunny skies.

Tuesday begins a series of First Alerts that stick with us through next Saturday due to the extreme heat. These are in place to give you and your family a heads up that it will be dangerously hot, and you need to be taking some extra precautions to stay safe, healthy, and hydrated.

High temperatures will sit anywhere from 99 to 100 degrees Tuesday through Saturday, but feel hotter due to the humidity.

Our next rain chance could be on the way Saturday night, but right now the timing of the storms won’t give us a break from the heat to start next weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon
Extremely hot this week with highs near or at 100 degrees Tuesday through Saturday. A few...
