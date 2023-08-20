Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff in Donald Trump’s presidential administration, is asking a federal judge to dismiss his Fulton County charges related to alleged 2020 election interference.

The motion, which was filed on Saturday, said that Meadows is immune to state prosecution under the constitution’s supremacy clause. The clause stops states from interfering with federal officials carrying out executive duties — and Meadows was a federal official when the alleged interference took place.

“The State’s prosecution of Mr. Meadows threatens the important federal interest in providing the President of the United States with close, confidential advice and assistance, firmly entranced in federal law for nearly 100 years,” the motion said.

The motion also argues that Meadows is immune under the First Amendment, which protects political expression, and the Fourteenth Amendment, which prohibits the application of “unconstitutionally vague” statutes.

Meadows is one of 19 people facing charges in the sweeping Fulton County indictment, which was handed up by a grand jury last Monday. The indictment alleges a scheme where Trump and other Republicans recruited fake electors in seven battleground states — including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — to sign certificates saying that Trump, not Joe Biden, won the 2020 presidential election in their states.

Meadows’ two charges are solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and violation of the Georgia RICO Act, which targets racketeering.

But the motion argues that Meadows’ charged conduct “falls squarely within the scope of Mr. Meadows’ duties as Chief of Staff and the federal policy underlying that role.”

“If Georgia could prosecute a Chief of Staff to the President based on a course of conduct that includes, for instance, arranging meetings with legislators from Michigan and Pennsylvania, presumably those states too — and perhaps others — could investigate and potentially prosecute him as well,” it said. “The implications are staggering.”

Meadows previously asked to move the case from Fulton County into federal court. That request will be heard by a federal judge on Aug. 28.

Court documents suggest that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is eyeing a trial in early March.

