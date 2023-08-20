Back to School
Woman dies after walking in traffic lanes on I-75, police say

I-75 NB
I-75 NB(Atlanta News First)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 36-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by two cars on I-75 NB early Sunday morning, according to APD.

Police found the woman’s body near Northside Drive NW before 2 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe she was walking in traffic lanes at the time of the accident.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

