Woman dies after walking in traffic lanes on I-75, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 36-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by two cars on I-75 NB early Sunday morning, according to APD.

Police found the woman’s body near Northside Drive NW before 2 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe she was walking in traffic lanes at the time of the accident.

Police continue to investigate.

