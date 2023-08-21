Back to School
Bond agreement reached for two indicted in Fulton Trump investigation

The former president and 18 other defendants have until Friday to surrender to Fulton County authorities.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A $100,000 bond agreement has been reached for John Eastman, one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys who was named in last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

A $10,000 bond agreement has also been reached for Scott Graham Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT

These are the first reported bond agreements that have been reached in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned the cases, has signed both bond agreements.

This story is developing.

