Athens gang member convicted in teen's shooting death, attorney general's office says

27-year-old Jeffrey Rice was sentenced to 30 years, with 18 years to be served in prison and...
27-year-old Jeffrey Rice was sentenced to 30 years, with 18 years to be served in prison and the rest on probation.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Athens gang member was convicted and sentenced for the shooting death of his fellow gang member, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

27-year-old Jeffrey Rice, who the attorney general’s office said is a member of the Red Tape Gang, was convicted in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Alijah Nelson.

The attorney general’s office said Rice was driving along Gaines School Road in Athens-Clarke County on Oct. 21, 2022 when he spotted a rival gang member at a nearby gas station.

The attorney general’s office said that’s when Rice and Nelson, a fellow gang member, stopped their vehicle and began shooting. The unnamed rival gang member returned fire, killing Nelson, according to court documents.

Rice pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, driving with a suspended license and four counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act on Aug. 14.

“I am proud of our investigators and thankful to our state partners for their work on this case,” said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters. “The Athens-Clarke County Police Department remains committed to combatting violent street gangs and will continue dedicating its resources to removing violent criminals from the streets of the Athens community.”

Rice was sentenced to 30 years, with 18 years to be served in prison and the rest on probation.

“This conviction is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to dismantle the growing gang networks that continue to incite violence in our communities,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We have been working with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department since the very beginning, and our strong partnership has already resulted in gang members behind bars and even more defendants still facing serious charges. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will never stop fighting to rid our streets of this dangerous and criminal activity.”

The Attorney General’s Office said its Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted a total of 85 defendants, including Rice and seven alleged members of the Red Tape Gang, since July 2022.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

