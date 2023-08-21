Atlanta tops list for rat and cockroach sightings, per study

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a recent study, Atlanta is one of the most pest-infested cities in America.

New York-based pest inspectors Doctor Sniffs found that Atlanta ranks number one with the highest number of rat and cockroach sightings.

Atlanta had a combined pest sighting rate of nearly 170 per 100,000 residents in 2021, according to the study.

The city faced over 100 rat sightings and over 700 cockroach sightings.

Atlanta is followed by cities like Miami and Washington, D.C.

New York City is lower on the list despite having the highest sightings because of its population and amount of housing.

Overall, nearly 10,000 rats and cockroaches were spotted in American homes throughout the 15 largest metropolitan areas, per the study.

Tim Ivey with Evans Termite and Pest Control told Atlanta News First the data doesn’t surprise him.

“Big metropolitan areas, we usually have these problems,” he said. “A lot of the responsibility falls on waste management and cleaning up and making sure things are done properly.”

According to Ivey, the best solution is prevention by getting rid of opportunities for bugs and rodents to easily access food or garbage.

