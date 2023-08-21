Body found in Atlanta, homicide investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.

A man was found dead at around 8 a.m along the 300 block of Lawton St SW, just outside of Dean Rusk Park, police said. APD officials said it appears the man may have been shot. Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

