Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Body found in Atlanta, homicide investigation underway

A man was found dead at 390 Lawton St SW, just outside of Dean Rusk Park, around 8 a.m., police...
A man was found dead at 390 Lawton St SW, just outside of Dean Rusk Park, around 8 a.m., police said.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.

A man was found dead at around 8 a.m along the 300 block of Lawton St SW, just outside of Dean Rusk Park, police said. APD officials said it appears the man may have been shot. Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
VIDEO: Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
A police car.
Police: Man dies in car crash after speeding on southwest Atlanta residential street

Latest News

The countdown is on for former President Trump and 18 of his allies to turn themselves into the...
Surrender date approaches for Trump, other defendants named in Fulton County indictment
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House in DeKalb County has been identified as...
Former employee shot and killed outside Waffle House in DeKalb County
A driver doing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection hit bystanders in the road as he...
1 arrested, at least 1 injured during street stunts in Midtown Atlanta
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
VIDEO: Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
27-year-old Jeffrey Rice was sentenced to 30 years, with 18 years to be served in prison and...
Athens gang member convicted in teen’s shooting death, attorney general’s office says