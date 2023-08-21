Body found in Coweta County lake
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body was found in a Coweta County lake on Monday, according to officials.
The body was found floating in a lake on Hidden Lakes Court, officials said.
Officials said the body has not been identified.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.