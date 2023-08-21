Body found in Coweta County lake

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body was found in a Coweta County lake on Monday, according to officials.

The body was found floating in a lake on Hidden Lakes Court, officials said.

Officials said the body has not been identified.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

