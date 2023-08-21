Back to School
DeKalb police looking for gunman in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

DeKalb County police are looking for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House in Decatur.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are looking for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting at a Waffle House.

It happened Monday morning at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. Police say the gunman shot a 19-year-old outside of the restaurant and then ran off.

Police say the man they’re looking for is thin and tall, wearing a black hoodie with either gray or black sweatpants.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

