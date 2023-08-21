Father considered person of interest in DeKalb County missing toddler case, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The father of a missing DeKalb County toddler is now a person of interest in his son’s disappearance, according to the East Point Police Department.

Artavious North, 23, was named a person of interest after J’Asiah Mitchell, his 2-year-old son, was last seen on Aug. 16.

North was previously arrested for false statements and false report of a crime. North is accused of falsely reporting his son’s kidnapping on Aug. 16. Mitchell was reported to have been kidnapped from a Decatur apartment complex but DeKalb County police found there was no kidnapping.

East Point police took over the investigation on Aug. 17 after they said Mitchell was last seen at Elite At Lakeview Apartments where North lives.

Search efforts, including draining a lake at North’s apartment complex, have been underway since Aug. 18.

The search for 2-year-old J‘Asiah Mitchell is now in day five 💔



Authorities have drained the lake near his fathers home - and have come up unsuccessful. Police say search efforts continue at undisclosed locations. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/nhZ8f0fGCF — Brittany Ford (@Bfordtv) August 21, 2023

