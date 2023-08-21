Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Father considered person of interest in DeKalb County missing toddler case, police say

The family is still hopeful in search for the missing toddler
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The father of a missing DeKalb County toddler is now a person of interest in his son’s disappearance, according to the East Point Police Department.

Artavious North, 23, was named a person of interest after J’Asiah Mitchell, his 2-year-old son, was last seen on Aug. 16.

North was previously arrested for false statements and false report of a crime. North is accused of falsely reporting his son’s kidnapping on Aug. 16. Mitchell was reported to have been kidnapped from a Decatur apartment complex but DeKalb County police found there was no kidnapping.

RELATED: Everything we know J'Asiah Mitchell's disappearance

East Point police took over the investigation on Aug. 17 after they said Mitchell was last seen at Elite At Lakeview Apartments where North lives.

Search efforts, including draining a lake at North’s apartment complex, have been underway since Aug. 18.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
VIDEO: Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
A police car.
Police: Man dies in car crash after speeding on southwest Atlanta residential street

Latest News

The restaurant, which will be at 3300 Buford Dr., will open Aug. 22.
Raising Cane’s opening second metro Atlanta restaurant in Buford
Tyreke Mikel Bookings — who police said has an extensive arrest record that includes aggravated...
VIDEO: Suspected gang member arrested after hiding in a bush, Atlanta police say
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County
Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit southern California in 80 years.
Hilary puts millions at risk of deadly flooding