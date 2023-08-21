FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, warmer today with highs in the 90s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect warmer temperatures today with highs in the mid 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for south metro Atlanta.
Monday’s summary
High - 95°
Normal high - 89°
Chance of rain - 0%
Heat advisory for south metro Atlanta
Temperatures will be a touch warmer this afternoon -- compared to Sunday -- with highs in the mid 90s. A heat advisory in in effect south of Atlanta for heat index temperatures of 105 degrees throughout the afternoon.
Hotter this week
The hottest temperatures of the year are expected in metro Atlanta this week with the upper 90s starting Tuesday. It’s not impossible to see highs reach 100 degrees and a First Alert for extreme heat is in effect for metro Atlanta Tuesday through Saturday.
Staying mostly dry
It will be dry in metro Atlanta the entire week with a slight chance of rain returning this weekend.
