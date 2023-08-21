FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, warmer today with highs in the 90s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect warmer temperatures today with highs in the mid 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for south metro Atlanta.

Monday’s summary

High - 95°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 0%

Heat advisory for south metro Atlanta

Temperatures will be a touch warmer this afternoon -- compared to Sunday -- with highs in the mid 90s. A heat advisory in in effect south of Atlanta for heat index temperatures of 105 degrees throughout the afternoon.

Heat Advisory Monday (Atlanta News First)

Hotter this week

The hottest temperatures of the year are expected in metro Atlanta this week with the upper 90s starting Tuesday. It’s not impossible to see highs reach 100 degrees and a First Alert for extreme heat is in effect for metro Atlanta Tuesday through Saturday.

Forecast highs in north Georgia Monday (Atlanta News First)

Staying mostly dry

It will be dry in metro Atlanta the entire week with a slight chance of rain returning this weekend.

