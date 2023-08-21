Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, warmer today with highs in the 90s

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect warmer temperatures today with highs in the mid 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for south metro Atlanta.

Monday’s summary

High - 95°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 0%

Heat advisory for south metro Atlanta

Temperatures will be a touch warmer this afternoon -- compared to Sunday -- with highs in the mid 90s. A heat advisory in in effect south of Atlanta for heat index temperatures of 105 degrees throughout the afternoon.

Heat Advisory Monday
Heat Advisory Monday(Atlanta News First)

Hotter this week

The hottest temperatures of the year are expected in metro Atlanta this week with the upper 90s starting Tuesday. It’s not impossible to see highs reach 100 degrees and a First Alert for extreme heat is in effect for metro Atlanta Tuesday through Saturday.

Forecast highs in north Georgia Monday
Forecast highs in north Georgia Monday(Atlanta News First)

Staying mostly dry

It will be dry in metro Atlanta the entire week with a slight chance of rain returning this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
A police car.
Police: Man dies in car crash after speeding on southwest Atlanta residential street
KYTC says the trailer of a semi is blocking one lane of U.S. 641 just North of Eddyville in...
Woman dies after walking in traffic lanes on I-75, police say

Latest News

A very hot week is on the way.
FIRST ALERT | Several extremely hot afternoons expected this week
A very hot week is on the way.
APP VIDEO FORECAST | A string of very hot afternoons kicks-off Monday
Hot Sunday afternoon
VIDEO FORECAST | Warmer Sunday afternoon and extremely hot next week
Hot Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast | Warm this weekend, scorching hot next week