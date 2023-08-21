Fulton County breaks ground on first-ever behavioral health crisis center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, state, county, and Atlanta leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the first-ever behavioral health crisis center in Fulton County.

“Having a crisis facility here in Fulton is going to be a game-changer,” said Kevin Tanner, commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Fulton County makes up roughly 10% of Georgia’s population.

“We need three. We only have one (now.) Before this happened, we had zero,” said Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, a Fulton County commissioner.

The southwest Atlanta center is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

In 2021, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a $15 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover construction costs.

Operational costs will be covered in Georgia’s fiscal year 2024 budget.

The center will include 24 beds for urgent care and 16 chairs for observational care, connecting patients with therapy, medication or outpatient services.

Tanner said it will serve voluntary and involuntary treatment. The center will also welcome families seeking professional expertise surrounding a loved one’s mental health.

“Just to be assessed. Just to see if there is anything we can help you with, medication, therapy, something,” said David Sheats, who lost his daughter to suicide in August 2022. “I mean, if there is something we can do to make it better short of going to the extremes. I think it’s a great thing.”

Law enforcement officers could drop off individuals needing extra mental healthcare at the order of a judge.

“Our jails are not a suitable place for individuals who are having a mental health crisis,” said Abdur-Rahman.

The Department of Justice is investigating the conditions at the Fulton County Jail and how sheriff’s office deputies treat inmates with mental illness.

In Georgia, 336,000 adults have a serious mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Nationally, NAMI reported one in 20 adults has a serious mental illness.

The new center hopes to serve roughly 5,000 individuals annually, according to Fulton County officials.

The Sheats are participating in the 2023 Skyland Trail 5K Run/Walk to benefit mental health in September.

