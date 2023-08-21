Georgia’s ban on transgender youth treatment blocked by federal judge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s controversial new law passed earlier this year that prohibits certain transgender treatments for children was temporarily blocked over the weekend by a federal judge.

In a Sunday ruling, U.S. District Judge Sarah Geraghty said the law violates a person’s 14th Amendment right of equal protection by discriminating against transgender minors.

Last month, the parents of four transgender children filed a lawsuit challenging the law that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18.

Senate Bill 140 prohibits minors from receiving gender-affirming care like reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. The bill still allows doctors to prescribe puberty blockers.

The law passed along party lines this year by the Republican-majority General Assembly and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was hotly contested, with Democrats, parents and medical providers making impassioned arguments against it. Georgia is one of at least 20 states that have enacted laws that restrict or ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, with most currently facing lawsuits.

The lawsuit asked a judge to permanently block the law.

Supporters argue the law will prevent children from making decisions they could later regret. But opponents say it will have devastating effects on young people, who are making decisions under parental and medical supervision. They argue the law further marginalizes people who are already prone to taking their own lives at disturbingly high rates.

The federal lawsuit was filed by the parents of four transgender girls and by TransParent, an organization that supports parents and caregivers of transgender children. The suit was filed on their behalf by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

