Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lake Peachtree closed due to possibly harmful algae blooms, officials say

Harmful algae present sign
Harmful algae present sign(whsv)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A potentially harmful algae bloom has prompted city officials to close Lake Peachtree to the general public.

The nearly 240-acre lake was shut down in early August. Peachtree City officials are now urging lake goers to avoid all contact with the water until further notice.

Algae blooms, a rapid increase of algae population, can produce harmful toxins that can cause gastrointestinal issues, skin irritation, respiratory problems, and — in rare cases — death.

Officials do not have a timeline on when they’ll reopen the lake, but said they are monitoring levels regularly.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
A police car.
Police: Man dies in car crash after speeding on southwest Atlanta residential street
KYTC says the trailer of a semi is blocking one lane of U.S. 641 just North of Eddyville in...
Woman dies after walking in traffic lanes on I-75, police say

Latest News

A Georgia State trooper jumped into action after a driver of a pickup truck performed donuts at...
Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
VIDEO: Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
A driver is in jail after doing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection, hitting people...
Illegal street activity shuts down busy intersection in Midtown Atlanta
Marietta residents reported finding antisemitic posters over the weekend.
Antisemitic posters distributed in Marietta, police say