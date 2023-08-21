Lake Peachtree closed due to possibly harmful algae blooms, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A potentially harmful algae bloom has prompted city officials to close Lake Peachtree to the general public.

The nearly 240-acre lake was shut down in early August. Peachtree City officials are now urging lake goers to avoid all contact with the water until further notice.

Algae blooms, a rapid increase of algae population, can produce harmful toxins that can cause gastrointestinal issues, skin irritation, respiratory problems, and — in rare cases — death.

Officials do not have a timeline on when they’ll reopen the lake, but said they are monitoring levels regularly.

