Lake Peachtree closed due to possibly harmful algae blooms, officials say
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A potentially harmful algae bloom has prompted city officials to close Lake Peachtree to the general public.
The nearly 240-acre lake was shut down in early August. Peachtree City officials are now urging lake goers to avoid all contact with the water until further notice.
Algae blooms, a rapid increase of algae population, can produce harmful toxins that can cause gastrointestinal issues, skin irritation, respiratory problems, and — in rare cases — death.
Officials do not have a timeline on when they’ll reopen the lake, but said they are monitoring levels regularly.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.