Police searching for suspect accused of shooting woman at Norcross hotel

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of shooting a woman at a Norcross hotel.

Officers were called to the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel on Oakbrook Parkway around noon on Aug. 15. When they got there, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, investigators said they believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery. Jamel Leslie Cooke, 44, is wanted in connection to the shooting, according to Gwinnett County police.

Cooke is wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat with a red letter “B” written on it, a light blue shirt, and dark blue pants.

If you see him, police said do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, you are urged to call detectives at (770) 513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or online here. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

