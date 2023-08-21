Back to School
Prosecutors seek to admit Atlanta spa shooter’s alleged confession

Robert Aaron Long is awaiting trial in Fulton County, where he has pleaded not guilty to four murder charges.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hearing was held Monday morning in Fulton County as prosecutors are seeking to admit what they say is the confession of Robert Aaron Long, already serving a Cherokee County life sentence for murder in metro Atlanta’s deadly spa shooting spree more than two years ago.

Long is awaiting trial in Fulton, where he has pleaded not guilty to four murder charges. The motions hearing was overseen by Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville.

On March 16, 2021, Long, a Woodstock resident, bought a gun and ammunition from Big Woods Goods in Holly Springs. Long’s plan, he would later tell the police, was to commit suicide. Instead, he drove to a liquor store and bought bourbon.

Then, Long drove to Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Acworth in a dark Hyundai SUV. Outside, he sat in his vehicle and drank the bourbon before going inside. At 4:54 p.m., Long began shooting, killing four people and injuring a fifth. Surveillance cameras captured him leaving the business.

At 5:47 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a robbery report at the Gold Spa on Piedmont Road about 30 miles away. Police found three women shot to death. Then police were told shots had been fired across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa. There, police found another woman shot to death.

At 8 p.m., Sheriff Frank Reynolds, sheriff of Cherokee County (where the first shootings had taken place) contacted law enforcement in central Georgia the suspect was believed to be driving south on I-75. Crisp County deputies spotted Long’s SUV, and Georgia State Patrol troopers stopped Long’s vehicle using a PIT maneuver. He was arrested and booked and later returned to Cherokee County.

Six out of eight of the victims were of Asian descent. The killings sparked nationwide conversations about race and hostility toward Asian Americans, during a time when numerous attacks against Asians and Asian Americans were being reported across the country.

Since then, Long has been convicted of murder after pleading guilty in Cherokee County. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is pursuing hate crime charges explaining that in her view, Long’s “sex addiction” reasoning is not a valid defense and constitutes a hate crime.

Long currently awaits trial in Fulton County for four other murders, where Willis has announced she will seek the death penalty. Long has pled not guilty in Fulton County.

