Raising Cane’s opening second metro Atlanta restaurant in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fast food restaurant Raising Cane’s will open a second metro Atlanta restaurant near the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

The restaurant, which will be at 3300 Buford Dr., will open Aug. 22. The chain will hold its Lucky 20 drawing during the opening and award free food for a year to 20 customers. The chain said entries will be accepted between 8-9 a.m. and the winners will be announced soon afterward.

The festivities will also feature a ribbon cutting with officials from the Buford government. The chain said they will also present a check to North Gwinnett Co-Op food pantry, which serves Buford, Suwanee and Sugar Hill.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

