Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A $200,000 bond agreement has been reached for former President Donald Trump as part of last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

Also on Monday, a $100,000 bond agreement was reached for John Eastman, one of Trump’s attorneys.

A $10,000 bond agreement was also reached Monday for Scott Graham Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

On Monday afternoon, Drew Findling, one of Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys, was seen walking into the Fulton County courthouse. A CBS news correspondent also reported Findling and Trump’s two other local attorneys - Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg - entered Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ office around 2:15 pm.

An attorney representing Kenneth Cheseboro was also seen Monday. Prosecutors have said Cheseboro, an attorney, worked with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign. Cheseboro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

These are the first reported bond agreements that have been reached in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned the cases, has signed both bond agreements.

Eastman’s agreement includes a $20,000 bond for the single RICO charge he is facing. A former dean of Chapman University law school in Southern California, Eastman was deeply involved in some of his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He wrote a memo arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted. That plan included putting in place a slate of “alternate” electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia, who would falsely certify that Trump had won their states.

Hall’s RICO bond is $4,000 of his overall $10,000 bond.

In a consent bond process, attorneys on behalf of their clients tell the state why they believe their defendant is eligible for bond. Those factors include the type of charges, whether the defendant is a flight risk and whether they’d intimidate any person or talk to any co-defendants.

If the judge decides to favor bond, the state and the defendant enter terms of agreement, which the judge must approve.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday of this week to surrender.

This story is developing.

