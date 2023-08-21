Back to School
VIDEO: Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection

WARNING: Parts of this video are graphic.
A driver is in jail after doing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection, hitting people standing in the road. WARNING: Graphic video.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in jail after doing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection in the middle of the day, hitting people standing in the road as he drove, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Atlanta News First acquired video from viewer Chelsea Ledsinger, who captured the chaos on her phone on Sunday at the intersection of Northside Drive and 17th Street in northwest Atlanta. You can see traffic completely stopped as multiple vehicles do donuts in the intersection while drivers and passengers hang out the windows.

There are numerous onlookers standing in the road while all of this is happening.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper eventually shows up to break up the scene, sending spectators running.

The driver of a black Ford F-150 who was doing donuts tried to drive away from the trooper, hitting several people in the process and injuring at least one, according to officials.

The trooper is seen in the video using a PIT maneuver to stop the truck before getting out with his gun drawn, jumping onto the hood of his patrol car, pulling the driver out of the truck through the driver’s side window onto the hood of his patrol car and arresting the driver.

The Georgia State Patrol says this was a felony stop and the driver is in custody.

Street racing and stunt driving incidents have been an issue around Atlanta. Back in April, five arrests were made in an illegal street racing incident at Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Atlanta police say the issue amplifies in the summer and deterring street racing activity is a top priority for them and partnering agencies.

Atlanta News First is working to find out if any more arrests were made or if anyone else was injured during Sunday’s incident in Midtown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

