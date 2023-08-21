Back to School
VIDEO: Suspected gang member arrested after hiding in a bush, Atlanta police say

Tyreke Mikel Bookings — who police said has an extensive arrest record that includes aggravated assault, vehicle larceny, financial card theft and obstruction — was arrested on outstanding warrants relating to vehicle break-ins.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who Atlanta police said is a “documented gang member” is behind bars after he was found hiding in a bush near a home.

Officers found Tyreke Mikel Bookings, who was wanted, in a residential area on Meador Avenue, just a couple blocks away from South Bend Park on Aug. 15.

Body camera video shows one of the responding officers spotted Bookings and chased after him, eventually finding him behind a bush. The officer appears to pull out a stun gun before Bookings is seen throwing his hands in the air and is detained shortly after.

Police said a firearm was found hidden inside a grill. Atlanta police said they believe Bookings tried to discard the gun while running away.

Bookings — who police said has an extensive arrest record that includes aggravated assault, vehicle larceny, financial card theft and obstruction — was arrested on outstanding warrants relating to vehicle break-ins. He was taken to Fulton County jail.

