When will Donald Trump surrender himself in Atlanta?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The nation’s biggest political question of the week is squarely focused on Atlanta, that being, when will former President Donald Trump surrender to authorities after Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ historic, sweeping indictment of last week.

Fulton County officials and representatives for the nation’s 45th president are reportedly set to meet this week to determine when - or even if - Trump will be booked at the county jail, one of the nation’s most notorious such facilities.

Trump has already said he is skipping this week’s GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday of this week to surrender.

When - or even if - he comes to Fulton County to be booked and processed, Trump will face a very different situation than what he’s experienced with past bookings. Unlike the Manhattan Courthouse, or the federal building where he was booked on charges in Washington, D.C. tied to his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, the rundown Fulton County jail is plagued with controversy.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation into the conditions inside the jail, specifically focused on the treatment of inmates with mental illness.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Fulton County sheriff’s office said the booking process will happen at the Rice Street jail for all 19 defendants.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has promised to treat the former commander-in-chief the same as any other defendant accused of a crime. That means the standard booking process, complete with a mug shot.

In early August, before any indictments were handed up, Labat said any defendants would be booked into jail based on standard procedures. “We’re following our normal practices. So it doesn’t matter your status, we’ve got a mugshot ready for you,” Labat previously said.

This story is developing.

