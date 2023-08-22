Back to School
1 arrested, drugs seized during search in Carrollton, police say

Police said they seized an ounce of fentanyl, three ounces of methamphetamine, MDMA,...
Police said they seized an ounce of fentanyl, three ounces of methamphetamine, MDMA, Alprazolam, crack and a gun.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carrollton police say the execution of a warrant led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs and a gun.

Carrollton police say the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit raided a home on Foster Street on Aug. 17 after a traffic stop.

Police said they seized an ounce of fentanyl, three ounces of methamphetamine, MDMA, Alprazolam, crack and a gun.

Andre Barnes, 39, has been charged with sale of methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

