22-year-old Gwinnett County man drowns at Lake Lanier, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old Gwinnett County man drowned while swimming in Lake Lanier Monday night, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Hall County Fire Rescue crews were called to Van Pugh Park on Gaines Ferry Road.

The man, identified as Bryan Tarasona, was pulled from the water, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Tarasona and two others went to the park to swim and Tarasona swam out in deep water. When he tried to swim back to shore, he went under and did not come back up, according to law enforcement.

An autopsy will be done, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.