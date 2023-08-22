Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

30 cars damaged in Gwinnett County neighborhood leads to man’s arrest

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Monday in the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood...
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Monday in the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood and 30 cars were damaged.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Athens man was charged with a slew of property damage offenses after numerous cars were damaged in a Duluth neighborhood, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said 30 cars in the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood were damaged around 2:45 p.m. on Monday after a man was spotted doing donuts and driving through people’s yards.

Several neighborhood residents, police said, were sharing videos of a Mercedes G500 smashing into cars in driveways. Police also said some people said they heard gunshots but police found that no guns were actually fired.

Gwinnett County police said the Mercedes was found at an abandoned tire shop four miles from the neighborhood about two hours after the 30 cars were damaged.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with 28 counts of criminal damage to property.

Police said the suspect may have been suffering from a mental crisis at the time of the incident. Police also said no guns were found during his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity

Latest News

People of interest
Atlanta police looking for men who broke into smoke shop
Missing person generic
Mattie’s Call: 2 men reported missing from Clayton County neighborhoods
Two men are accused of breaking into the Cloud 9 Smoke & Vape Shop at 1738 Howell Mill Road NW...
Atlanta police looking for men who broke into smoke shop
Republican Senator Shawn Still is the only current Georgia lawmaker among those indicted.
Will Georgia senator be suspended over Trump indictment? It’s possible.