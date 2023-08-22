30 cars damaged in Gwinnett County neighborhood leads to man’s arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Athens man was charged with a slew of property damage offenses after numerous cars were damaged in a Duluth neighborhood, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said 30 cars in the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood were damaged around 2:45 p.m. on Monday after a man was spotted doing donuts and driving through people’s yards.

Several neighborhood residents, police said, were sharing videos of a Mercedes G500 smashing into cars in driveways. Police also said some people said they heard gunshots but police found that no guns were actually fired.

Gwinnett County police said the Mercedes was found at an abandoned tire shop four miles from the neighborhood about two hours after the 30 cars were damaged.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with 28 counts of criminal damage to property.

Police said the suspect may have been suffering from a mental crisis at the time of the incident. Police also said no guns were found during his arrest.

