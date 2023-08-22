Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool

By Molly Martinez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a crowded pool - and eight candidates are hoping to make a splash Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

But the biggest challenge - will they be able to outshine the man who’s not even in the room?

Donald Trump is skipping the debate stage, opting instead to air a pre-taped interview to compete in the time slot.

“Kind of bummer. But this way it will give us a chance to see everybody else,” said Republican voter Bob Willis. “He would definitely suck all the oxygen”

Willis drove from Indiana to get in on the action.  While Trump is his guy, he’s keeping an open mind.

“My number two pick is Vivek. I think he’s fantastic,” said Willis. “He’s young. He’s vibrant. He’s got some excellent ideas. And he reminds me of a young Trump”

Vivek Ramaswamy is experiencing a surge in the polls - inching into the number three spot in recent weeks.

Ohio State University Political Science professor Paul Beck says no matter their ranking, all 8 hopefuls face the same challenge.

“How these candidates try to differentiate themselves from one another and how they try to differentiate themselves from Trump. They’re going to be very careful in talking about Trump.”

The two-hour live debate will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in for the Georgia election fraud indictment Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity

Latest News

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool
Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
David Shafer
Former Georgia GOP chair wants his case moved to federal court
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
UPDATES | Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering