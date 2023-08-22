Atlanta police looking for men who broke into smoke shop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a break-in.

Two men are accused of breaking into the Cloud 9 Smoke & Vape Shop at 1738 Howell Mill Road NW Aug. 18. Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen from the store in the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

